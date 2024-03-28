Two days of fun at Sunshine City Festival

Arts Reporters

The two-day musical gig, the “Sunshine City Festival,” kicks off tomorrow until Saturday at the Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare.

Local music giants Jah Prayzah and Winky D will headline the first Sunshine City festival that is expected to draw a multitude of music fans during the Easter holidays.

The event hosted by Tamba Events under Braai Out ZW, will see top local acts illuminating Harare’s night-life for two days in what many have since described as an epic weekend for music lovers.

Some of the country’s top musical acts, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, ExQ, Mookomba, Bazooker, Garry B and Etherton, Master H, Bling 4, Jah Signal, Chillspot Family, Killer T, and Selmor Mtukudzi are expected to entertain revellers at the music fiesta.

Outside the musical stage, the festival will also host soccer matches pitting various institutions and groups in the afternoon.

There will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids during the day in preparation for the music fiesta later in the evening.

The festival has been divided into two parts to allow music fans to have fun based on their musical tastes.

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah will ignite the mood when he takes to the stage tomorrow where he is expected to share the day with ExQ, Selmor Mtukudzi, Mookomba, Jah Signal, and the Chillspot Family.

Saturday will be characterised by dancehall when Winky D, Killer T, Bazooker, Bling 4, Master H, and Etherton B and Garry enthral music lovers.

In an interview, the show organiser and director of Braai Out ZW, Nigel Chinovhiringa, said the stage was now set for the festival with the first batch of advanced tickets for both days already sold out.

“We have started mounting the stage and we are happy with the progress so far.

“All is set with all artistes having confirmed their participation. We are looking forward to a good show.”

Chinovhiringa assured fans that there would be tight security amid revelations that some citizens had expressed reservations about having the event hosted in their neighbourhood, fearing violence and crime.

“We are in the right direction as we have been cleared by the city authorities to host the show. We guarantee tight security and smooth programme flow. They should not fear as it is a family environment,” he explained.

He said the festival would not be a face-off show as some fans have been claiming.

“What we did was to divide the programme into two parts as we are holding the festival over two days.”

“Our tickets have different designs to indicate different days. We are celebrating big artistes from Harare, hence we are focusing on them. We are going to take the same concept to Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, and Kariba among other cities,” he said.

Already some music fans have expressed interest in attending the two-day event.

“This is a good start. I have travelled from Gweru to attend this event. I am staying with my cousin in Budiriro and this is going to be one of my best Easter holidays” said 32-year-old Tendai Mungafa.

Another fan Cherise Moyo of Helensvale said she would first go to church before attending the show.