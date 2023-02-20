NAMA announces People’s Choice Award nominees

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

The organisers of the National Arts and Merit Awards,(NAMA) have unveiled nominations for the People’s Choice Awards.

The nominees are sungura stars Alick Macheso and Mark Ngwazi, Mutare-based gospel singer Dorcas Moyo, dancehall musician Freeman and comedian Theophilus Chigumira.

In a statement, event organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation events manager Tinashe Kitchen said voting has started and will close on Saturday.

“Following the amalgamation of votes, the top 5 finalists were selected. From the 20th to the 25th of February, members of the public are now invited to vote for the winner of the prestigious NAMA People’s Choice Award via the following Click N’ Pay chatbot platform: +263 719161399,” he said.

Kitchen said the winning finalist will be announced at the NAMA ceremony which will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre on 25 February.

Prior to this final nomination, members of the public were invited to vote for their favourite artiste from any genre and background from February 10 to 20.

All practising Zimbabwean artistes were eligible for consideration, including artistes who were not nominated for a NAMA award.

Votes were cast via the National Arts Merit Awards Facebook and Instagram pages as well as via Whatsapp and SMS.