Xi sends congratulatory message to 36th AU Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of nine programs for China-Africa cooperation. Since the Conference, despite the evolving international situation, China and Africa have stayed our course in enhancing solidarity and focusing on cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to the 36th African Union (AU) Summit.

In his message, President Xi pointed out that over the past year, the AU has united and led African countries to actively address global challenges, accelerate the construction of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and play an important role in mediating hotspot issues.

He added the international status and influence of Africa have continuously risen.

“I sincerely wish African countries and people greater success on the road to development and revitalization,” said Xi.

The Chinese president stressed that China-Africa relations maintained a good momentum of development in 2022 as China-Africa cooperation has continued to develop in an all-round, multi-level and high-quality manner, and is at the forefront of international cooperation with Africa.

Xi said he is ready to work with African leaders to further strengthen China-Africa friendship and cooperation, closely coordinate and cooperate in international and regional affairs, and promote the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.