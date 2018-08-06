Mupfumi’s house attached over $9 000 timber debt

Nyore Madzianike Manicaland Bureau

Mutare businessman and transporter Mr Esau Mupfumi is set to lose one of his properties to Allied Timbers over an outstanding debt for building material that he bought from the company in 2013.

The businessman-cum-politician purchased trusses from Allied Timbers for $9 292,82 and reportedly failed to pay for the material upon delivery in August 2013.

Irked by Mr Mupfumi’s actions, Allied Timbers took the matter to court demanding that he settle the debt.

Mr Mupfumi now risks losing his Fairbridge Park house (Stand No. 2321) after Allied Timbers managed to obtain a writ of execution against the property last week at Mutare Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was under case No.1446/15.

The writ of execution was granted after Mutare Civil Court magistrate Mr Lazarus Murendo made a default judgment after Mr Mupfumi failed to appear in court for the hearing.

Speaking through his lawyer, Mr Victor Chinzamba, Mr Mupfumi said he failed to attend a court hearing on July 7, 2018 as he was busy preparing for the elections.

In his ruling magistrate Murendo said: “Court business takes precedence over any other business despite the fact that the defendant was an aspiring candidate in the elections. The court also noted that the respondent never set his foot in the court since the matter started.”

In his defence, Mr Mupfumi denied ever purchasing or receiving the trusses from Allied Timbers.