MPs induction workshop begins

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A three-day induction workshop for Members of Parliament elected in the August 23 harmonised elections began in Harare, Monday to acquaint them with parliamentary procedures among various issues.

The workshop was officially opened by the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda who urged the MPs to work hard as they were entrusted by ordinary Zimbabweans to be their representative.

“I cannot, therefore, over-emphasise how crucial it is for us to constantly remember that we are here because of the trust bestowed on us by the Zimbabwe’s electorate.

“Thus, the electorate entrusted us to be bearers of a torch that casts its radiant light upon the aspirations, hopes and dreams of the Zimbabwean people in their search for consummated prosperity. This seminar should, therefore, sharpen your abilities and energise you in fulfilling your legislative, oversight and representation roles as the undoubted servant leaders of the people of Zimbabwe whose voice is your mantle to translate into positive development action,” he said.

