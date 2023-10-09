Mlauzi rings changes for Namibia tie

Tadious Manyepo in SANDTON, South Africa

MIGHTY Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi has made tactical changes to his team ahead of their crunch Cosafa Women’s Championships tie with Namibia at Dobsonville, Johannesburg this afternoon.

The match kicks-off at 3:30pm.

Zimbabwe carried themselves well in their opening match beating Lesotho 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria last Friday.

And they need to win against Namibia, who played a 1-1 draw in their own opening tie against Botswana on the same day.

With only group winners guaranteed to progress to the semi-finals, Mlauzi is leaving nothing to chance and the veteran gaffer has made some key changes in both squad composition and disposition.

Midfielders Edline Mutumbami and Privilege Mupeti, who came on as second half substitutes against Lesotho last week, have been given starting berths in place of Alice Moyo and Tanyaradzwa Chihoro.

While Mlauzi has maintained the back three structure, Daisy Kaitano who played anchor in the first game, has dropped back and will be the lone centre back this afternoon.

She will be flanked by Purity Mugayi on the right and vice-captain Nobukhosi Ncube on the left.

Vimbai Mharadzi, Mutumbami and Eunice Chibanda will cushion the back three in Mlauzi’s attack-oriented 3-3-2-2 formation.

Shyleen Dambamuromo and Mupeti have been given the two advanced roles as play makers, with captain Rudo Neshamba and Christabel Katona playing in strikeforce.

Mighty Warriors First 11 against Namibia:

Cynthia Shonga, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Daisy Kaitano, Shyleene Dambamuromo, Edline Mutumbami, Christable Katona, Privilege Mupeti, Rudo Neshamba