More funding, resources needed for Mhangura clinic

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

TWO Tree villagers in Mhangura’s Ward 3, have called for funding and resources from Government and well-wishers for the completion of Two Tree Hill Clinic.

The construction of the health care facility which commenced in 2015, was initiated by the community, before Government through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and Devolution Fund, released money for its partial progress.

Two Tree Hill Clinic is expected to service at least 8 000 people in the ward and those in Hurungwe constituency, across Angwa River.

The majority of the people walk over 15 kilometres to access health care services.

Through the CDF, materials valued at US$5000 were bought and delivered to the site in 2019 which included four tonnes of cement, deformed iron bars and brick force.

Devolution Funds have also helped in the current construction exercise of the clinic while the community has chipped in with bricks, quarry stones, sand and labour.

However, local councillor, Ms Scholastica Matigi said they were hoping for more funding for the completion of the structure.

Villagers pleaded with Government and well-wishers for the clinic to be completed.

“We are rallying behind the call by President Mnangagwa that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, but we are financially incapacitated to fund its completion. We are pleading with responsible Ministries and well-wishers to help in the construction of the clinic,” said one villager.

Makonde Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr Paradzayi Munyede said they were prioritising the construction of health care facilities in the district.

The council is also expected to construct staff accommodation once funds are available.