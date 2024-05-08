Zim’s diplomatic charm offensive opens locked doors

The hosting of the Nordic-Africa summit by Zimbabwe was unthinkable in the recent past but President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement and engagement drive is now opening hitherto locked doors, as the international community warms up to his leadership.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s nomination to host the Nordic-Africa summit next year is a major diplomatic victory as it signifies the vote of confidence in the country’s potential and leadership by the global community, analysts have said.

The hosting of the Nordic-Africa summit by Zimbabwe was unthinkable in the recent past but President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement and engagement drive is now opening hitherto locked doors, as the international community warms up to his leadership.

Zimbabwe warded off competition from several African states to host next year’s Nordic-Africa summit, a forum for high-level political dialogue between the Nordic region and Africa.

Since it was initiated by Sweden in 2001, the forum has devolved into an annual event, hosted alternately by Nordic and African countries.

In recent years, it has become an increasingly important platform for developing the partnership between the Nordic countries and Africa.

Analysts commended the strides that Zimbabwe has made in making a footprint in the comity of nations as these have led to the country’s nomination and recognition.

Political commentator Dr Leopold Chakanyuka said Zimbabwe’s nomination to host the meeting was evidence that the global community was confident in the country’s potential as well as its leadership. President Mnangagwa was walking his talk in reforming Zimbabwe and opening it up to the international community.

“Its progress in terms of the policies that we have made as a country since the coming in of the Second Republic in terms of the engagement and re-engagement policy that were ushered in by President. What it then tells us is that his mantra is not only about talking but about works, the hosting of this summit by Zimbabwe speaks of the confidence that the world has in Zimbabwe and its current leadership. “When you look at it, in the past it was unimaginable that Western countries would choose Zimbabwe to host such an event,” he said.

Dr Chakanyuka said President Mnangagwa’s diplomatic offensive had seen Zimbabwe growing in influence in the diplomatic arena, something that was encouraging to note.

“It shows that we are a country that influences global politics because when countries are willing to come and engage and interact with you it speaks levels of the country’s capacity. We have been able to put a mark in the global politics that most nations are now noticing. The hosting of this event in Zimbabwe will mean that all eyes will be on Zimbabwe.”

Political analyst Dereck Goto weighed in saying Zimbabwe’s selection to host the next Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers meeting in mid-2025 marks a significant diplomatic victory for the country.

“It’s a feat that was once unimaginable before November 2017. Under President Mnangagwa’s transformative leadership, the Second Republic has not only enhanced Zimbabwe’s international standing but also reshaped its domestic political landscape. Through persistent hard work and effective governance, the administration has substantially weakened the foundation upon which the opposition once stood. As President Mnangagwa continues to excel, it raises questions about the choices of perennial opposition protest voters in future national elections,” he said.

Another political analyst, Mr Godwine Mureriwa, said Zimbabwe was on an undeniable and unstoppable growth path hence the nomination.

“It is clear that the whole world is awakening to the reality that the mineral wealth in Southern Africa, and Zimbabwe in particular, is a natural attractive tourism, trading and investment destination amid the emerging competitive multi-polar economic system.”