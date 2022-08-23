Gems back in action this afternoon

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Gems are back in action this afternoon when they clash with Namibia in their second game at the Netball World Cup qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

Zimbabwe won their first Pool A match against Botswana on Monday and are hoping for a win when they play Namibia.

The technical team has retained the starting seven from Monday’s game against Botswana.

Gems coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki is confident of another favourable result today.

“The win is very important, it motivates the team…Going into our next game against Namibia, they beat us in Malawi, so it’s a grudge match.

“We will try our best not to give them a chance and play our normal game. I hope that we continue from where we left. I have confidence in the team, they want to qualify, so they will give their best,” said Mutsauki.

The two teams last met at the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations Tri-nations in Malawi, in June.

Zimbabwe won the first game against Namibia before they lost in their second meeting at the same tournament.

The Gems got a boost for this campaign as Spar has been on board sponsoring the side.

Starting Seven:

GK Tanaka Makusha

GD Felisitus Kwangwa

WD Claris Kwaramba

C Nicole Muzanenhamo

WA Beaula Hlungwani

GA Tafadzwa Matura

GS Joice Takaidza

Bench:

Sharon Bwanali

Ursula Ndlovu

Nobukhosi Ndlovu

Elizabeth Mushore

Priscilla Ndlovu