Minister Marapira transferred to Ministry of Lands

Kudzaishe Muhamba

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has transferred Cde Davis Marapira to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development.

Before his latest appointment, Cde Marapira was the Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and Related Programmes.

Under the new arrangement, Cde Marapira will now be reporting to the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said Minister Marapira will be responsible for Agricultural Colleges, Water Resources, and Irrigation Development, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

“His Excellency, the President has in terms of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe of 2013 transferred the Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and Related Programmes, Honourable Davis Marapira, to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to be responsible for Agricultural Colleges, Water Resources, and Irrigation Development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

“He will report to the Honourable Minister, Dr Anxious J Masuka. The appointment is with immediate effect,” he said.