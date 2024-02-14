Marondera Municipality meets residents to resolve Elmswood Stands saga

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

In a bid to resolve an eight-year dispute between Marondera Municipality and residents over the Elmswood housing project, the local authority has invited beneficiaries to meet at Rudaka Stadium.

In 2015, thousands of Marondera residents were made to pay amounts ranging between US$500 and US$1 500 to the council.

Beneficiaries were set to get land in Elmswood with the assistance of the then Zanu PF candidate Cde Lawrence Katsiru.

It later emerged that the land belonged to a private company, called Swandev.

The two parties have been locked in a dispute over the past eight years with several meetings ending in deadlock.

In a statement, the local authority said they are inviting all beneficiaries of Elmswood housing project to a meeting in Rudaka Stadium.

“The Municipality of Marondera is inviting all beneficiaries of the Elmswood Housing Project to a meeting at Rudaka Stadium open space on Saturday 17 February at 12pm. The agenda is to discuss and map the way forward regarding the development of the housing project,” reads the statement.