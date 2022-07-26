Magistrate expedites process for Biti assault trial

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

HARARE regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti has adopted a strategy to expedite Tendai Biti’s assault trial by ordering the court to hear the case on a daily basis after observing serious delays.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the magistrates court.

In coming up with this intervention, Mrs Muchuchuti highlighted that Biti’s application for referral of the matter to the apex court started on May 27, and up to date, the application is yet to conclude.

She said she needs to dispose of this matter within a reasonable time frame, hence the adoption of a strategy where the matter will be heard daily with immediate effect.

She further reiterated that Biti should be reminded that he is the accused in this matter and should give it priority over other matters.

“With the rate we are managing this case it means the accused will need another two months to finish his application,” she said.

In his application for refferral of the matter to the apex court, Biti cited Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Cde Nick Mangwana, The Herald and deputy prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza for infringing his constitutional rights.

In previous sittings, Mr Reza told the court that Biti was bringing politics and political names to an assault case where he is the accused, which is irrelevant, time consuming, and injurious to the complaint.

“This is a purely criminal case but the accused wants to bring in politics where it doesn’t fit,” Mr Reza said.

Mr Reza told the court that if it keeps on accommodating Biti’s frivolous applications for postponements, “this trial will never be heard during our lifetime”.

“A time has to come when the court must put its foot down and say enough is enough,” Mr Reza further said.

Biti’s assault case continues tomorrow.