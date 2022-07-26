Fake agro-chemicals dealer caught red-handed

Nervous Mahere was caught red handed by the police last Sunday allegedly making fake chemicals that were meant to be packed in CP Chemicals Zimbabwe packaging

A Karoi businessman has been arrested on allegations of manufacturing fake agricultural chemicals over the years, duping farmers in the process.

Nervous Mahere of Karoi Farm Centre has since appeared before Karoi Magistrates Courts after being caught red-handed by the police last Sunday allegedly making fake chemicals that were meant to be packed in CP Chemicals Zimbabwe packaging.

CP Chemicals a supplier of agro-chemicals in Zimbabwe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be immediately reached for a comment, but a police officer privy to the arrest of Mahere who declined to be named for professional reasons said he allegedly sold fake chemicals with an Agricura logo.

The officer said Mahere has been charged under the Trademark Act.

“He was caught in the act and tests done showed that the chemical was diluted.

“Further, investigations disclosed that farmers across Mashonaland West could have been duped unaccounted sums of money over the years,” said the police officer.

Mahere has another court case in the High Court where he is also being sued by Mhuri Farming Private Limited on allegations of also selling fake chemicals to the entity. The company incurred a US$150 000 loss after the seedlings failed to germinate.