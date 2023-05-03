Madziwa FM goes on air

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Community radio station, Madziwa FM, in Shamva has started Broadcasting.

It broadcasts to a radius of about 10-12km from their studios at Madziwa Shopping Centre along the Bindura-Mt Darwin highway.

This comes as the Second Republic open air waves with 14 community radio stations having been licensed since December last year.

Madziwa FM is on 91.4 frequency modulation. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa identified community radio stations as a drive to development.

Minister Mutsvangwa is on record saying community radios stations have a key role in uniting people through content that enhances peace, unity and coherence.

Madziwa FM vice board chairperson, Mr Jack Soko Nyarugwe said everything is now in place and will extend their broadcasting radius to between 40-60km.

“We are in negotiations with a local cellular company so that we can use their base station to expand our coverage,” he said.

“We managed to complete our studio in time and we thank our local traditional leader, Chief Mutumba for mobilising the community to donate bricks.

“The Chief played a major role in the renovation of the studio. Some members of the community also chipped in with other building materials.”

Mr Nyarugwe said they managed to get soundproof acoustics and carpet and broadcasting equipment from the Government through the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

Madziwa FM studios were donated by Chaminuka Rural District Council.

Mr Nyarungwe said broadcasters are drawn from different parts of the province.

“We are giving youths from Bindura, Shamva, Mt Darwin and Madziwa Township an opportunity to showcase their talents. We will be talking about development issues in the Shamva district and other parts of the province,” he said.

“Our programmes are in Ndebele, Nyanja, Shona, Chewa and Korekore. We only broadcast about developmental issues, local sports and events, education and cultural programmes.”

He said programming is in Chewa, Nyanja and Shona which are the most spoken languages around Shamva.

“There are mining areas so most people migrated from countries like Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania. These people have become citizens in Zimbabwe and owners of most houses in the growth point and surrounding villages,” he said.

“We don’t talk about politics on radio, however we can get results of elections from ZEC officials and announce them on radio. We are happy and thankful for the assistance and support we received from Government, the community and staff members.”