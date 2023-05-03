Zacras celebrates World Press Freedom Day

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) has joined the rest of world in commemorating World Press Freedom Day which is celebrated on May 3.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a driver for all other Human Rights.”

In a statement, ZACRAS said as an association dedicated to coordinating the third tier of broadcasting in Zimbabwe, they mark the day in recognising and observing the essential role of community broadcasting.

“On this day, we acknowledge the important contributions of journalists and other media professionals in particular community broadcasters who work tirelessly to keep the public and communities informed and hold those in power accountable,” ZACRAS said.

“Hence the theme that recognizes freedom of expression as the driver of all other human rights. We acknowledge the steps that our Government has taken in opening up the airwaves and spaces in ensuring the promotion of rights are upheld in particular Access to Information and Freedom of Expression and one of the key initiatives that have emerged in recent years is the establishment and licensing of community radio stations.

“Community radio stations provide information to communities and also a platform for the voices of marginalized communities, fostering local development and amplifying the voices of those who are often marginalized in mainstream media.”

“We take note of the challenges that media personnel face worldwide in exercising freedom of expression and accessing information.”

ZACRAS also called on Government to uphold the fundamental right to press freedom and to create an enabling environment for independent and pluralistic media to thrive.

“We believe that a free and independent press is crucial for democracy, development, and human rights, and we stand in solidarity with journalists and media professionals worldwide who continue to fight for these values.

“As efforts are underway for the licensed community radio stations to go on air, we continue to call upon the Government to license more community radio stations, allowing advertising in community broadcasting, review of license fees which are currently the highest in the region and revisiting of current transmission of community radio stations that are on air as their frequencies are only covering between 3-7km.

“We believe that community radio stations are a key driver in promoting human rights and play a pivotal role in ensuring communities are educated and informed of all community developments hence leaving no one behind.”