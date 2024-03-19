Low Kariba power generation blamed for electricity cuts

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Rolling power cuts across the country are due to a low generation capacity at Kariba Hydroelectric Power Station, a senior ZESA official told Parliament on Tuesday.

Zesa’s group financial controller, Mr Eliab Chikwenhere told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development that reduced water levels at Kariba had resulted in depressed electricity generation at the hydro station.

Mr Chikwenhere, was standing in for Zesa Holdings executive chairman, Dr Sydney Gata.

“The electricity shortages we are facing are a result of depressed generation at Kariba due to low water levels. We are currently generating 240MW against an installed capacity of 1050MW,” he said.

The Zambezi River Authority which manages water use at Kariba, on behalf of Zimbabwe and Zambia, has rationed water allocated to power utilities from the two countries due to low water levels from 20 billion cubic metres in 2022 to the current eight billion cubic metres.