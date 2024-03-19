ZNCC boss wins pan African award

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president, Mr Mike Kamungeremu has won the prestigious Business Leadership Commendation Award at the 12th African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year Awards held recently in Ethiopia.

The ALM Persons of the Year Awards are Africa’s premier vote-based endorsements, annually reserved for leading Africans contributing to the continent’s progress, positively altering its perceived negative image.

Organisers said Mr Kamungeremu was honoured for enhancing private sector representation through fostering global partnerships at various business platforms.

“Under his leadership, ZNCC influences policymaking, conducts influential industry surveys, and advocates for business-friendly environments, earning the title ‘Voice of Business,” read part of the citation.

“As managing director of Tendo Electronics, he leads market-leaders in ICT and backup power solutions which has won awards for innovative Data Centre deployments. A qualified Chartered Management Accountant, Kamungeremu holds multiple degrees, serves on boards, and enjoys family life with his wife and three sons.”

Speaking after winning the award Mr Kamungeremu paid tribute to staff at ZNCC for ensuring that they delivered on their mandate.

“The award is an affirmation of the work we are doing at ZNCC. It is refreshing to note that outsiders are taking stock of what we are doing in furthering the interest of the private sector in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Yes, I was given the award as the president of ZNNC but the award is definitely not a personal accolade, it is coming because of the work that our team at ZNCC led by our chief executive officer Mr Chris Mugaga is doing, supported ably by the board that oversees the ZNCC which is our national executive committee.

“So, I simply collected the accolade on their behalf but I would like to actually congratulate them for the work that they are doing which is being recognised by outsiders in Africa.”

From southern Africa, only the ZNCC president and the commissioner general of Botswana revenue services won awards.

The awards ceremony was graced by eminent persons who included the President of Kenya William Ruto and Mr George Weah the former President of Liberia.