Loga takes caution with players

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach, Zdravko “Loga” Logarusic, says he needs to manage his players well during the 10-day crash training programme which begins tomorrow in preparations for the CHAN tournament.

Loga, who arrived in the country last month after surprisingly getting the appointment to the Warriors hot seat, has called 28 players as he kicks off his tenure with a training camp in Harare.

Zimbabwe are making a fifth appearance at the tournament reserved exclusively for players in the domestic leagues.

The Croatian coach, however, has faced serious challenges because the league is only expected to start later this month.

The Warriors are lagging behind most of their rivals who have since started laying the foundations for the event which kicks off in exactly four weeks.

The CHAN tournament will be played in Cameroon from April 4-25.

Loga yesterday told The Herald on Saturday that he has lined up, at least, three friendly matches against local clubs preparing for the new season.

The Premier Soccer League sides are expected to release their players into the hands of Loga and his technical staff tomorrow.

The players will return on March 19.

The Warriors technical team expect to have finalised their travelling squad of 23 at the conclusion on the training camp.

“Initially, we had settled for 27 players but after meeting with the coaches it was agreed that we add two more as cover.

“While we will try our best to be thorough and effective in those 10 days, it is also critical to make sure that we do everything to avoid exposing players to injuries.

“Remember these players are coming from off season and it’s only natural that their legs will be heavy and prone to knocks.

“We will have two training sessions per day and then we will play three friendly matches against the Premiership sides.

‘‘In those matches, these players will be required to feature 40-45 minutes. We are cognisant of where we are coming from.

“We don’t have to wear them out because the league is starting soon and their clubs need them.

‘‘After the 10 days they will go back to their clubs, play two league games and then we leave for Cameroon. We don’t have much time,” said Loga.

The Warriors coach and his assistants Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe as well as Joey Antipas have cast the net wide after consulting with the other local coaches about the players with the potential to represent Zimbabwe at the CHAN tournament.

The squad has four goalkeepers, including the ever-improving Ngezi Platinum Stars shot-stopper Nelson Chadya, who will be accompanied into the Warriors camp by his club captain Frank Makarati, Devon Chafa and Wellington Taderera.

There was also a place for ZIFA Northern Region Division One 2019 Soccer Star of the Year, Kelvin Chibunyu, while Chicken Inn utility player, Liberty Chakoroma, makes a return into the Warriors fold.

There are also some experienced players like goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, Ian Nekati, Prince Dube and Partson Jaure who have been part of the regular AFCON squad which upset Zambia 1-2 victory at the Heroes Stadium last November.

The Warriors will play the opening match of the tournament against hosts Cameroon on April 4 after they were drawn in Group A that also includes Burkina Faso and Mali.

“Our aim is to go there and compete. We are not going to look for excuses although it’s obvious match fitness is going to be a concern for us.

‘‘The league has not yet started and we are not sure of our players’ current form.

“Some of the nations that we are going to play are lucky as their leagues are running.

‘‘It may need a few games for players to be in top form but I believe in Zimbabwe’s talent,” said Loga.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani, Ariel Sibanda, Nelson Chadya, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu, Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati, Partson Jaure, Peter Muduhwa, Liberty Chakoroma, Ian Nekati, Raphael Muduviwa

Midfielders: Marlon Mushonga, Moses Muchenje, Devon Chafa, Trevor Mavhunga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Phenias Bamusi, Juan Mutudza, King Nadolo, Wellington Taderera, Ishmael Wadi, Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo, Kelvin Chibunyu

Strikers: Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala