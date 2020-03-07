Kademaunga breaking all barriers

Leroy Dzenga Features Writer

She is not among those who give up easily and has written a script of resilience all over her life.

Focused, brainy and determined to scale dizzy heights, Sinikiwe Kademaunga is stopping at nothing to achieve her goals.

So far, she has achieved what only women of substance can achieve.

Born without full limbs, Kademaunga is a character as warm as they are minted.

Two years after our first interview, I travelled with her from Harare to Victoria Falls and back.

The ever-smiling Rusape girl was at her usual best, smiling generously as we exchanged pleasantries.

Besides meeting at random intermittent events, we had maintained contact through Facebook, so the familiarity was still there.

“You, you have grown. Where have you been hiding?” she asked as I got onto the bus.

To which I quipped shyly and responded with befitting banter.

It was time to catch up and she told me she had just arrived from India where she had gone to collect her award.

It was her second career award after winning the Zimbabwe International Award for her blog in 2017.

“I won a Pioneering Woman Leader award in India. It is my second award,” she said.

“It is on the work I am doing to impact lives; it is heart-warming to get recognition.”

Describing the feeling she had when she walked to the stage to get her accolade, Kademaunga said;

“I had so many emotions, I just thought of my grandmother immediately. I just wanted to cry, but I was really happy.

“I just felt my grandmother should have been in the audience watching me receive the award.”

A hobby that turned into passion and provided basis for a profession, Kademaunga says she never imagined herself being celebrated the way she is.

“I felt motivated because I could not believe this is where I am. When I started sharing my story and motivating others on social media, it was for my own pleasure. When I walked on that stage to receive an award I was in a joyous disbelief.”

At 26, armed with social work degree from the University of Capetown, South Africa, Kademaunga is planning to spread her arms to help people in a more structured way.

“There is an idea I am working on, I am currently engaging the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and other authorities for accreditation.

“Very soon I am going to be doing confidence courses with groups, giving out certificates after three months.”

Kademaunga’s story has been a tale whose script can be attributed to the finest of angels.

Her mother and father sadly passed on in 2001 and 2005, respectively.

From then her grandmother took care of her, she attributes her strength to the lady she describes as a superwoman.

“My grandmother is the reason why I dared to dream. She believed in me before I could believe in myself. Although I wish I had gotten to know my parents better, I believe growing up in my grandmother`s care is a blessing,” she said.

An intelligent mind, who requires one to be on their best mental footing when conversing Sinikiwe inspires whenever she talks.

On many occasions, parents with children living with disabilities reach out to her for help.

She has never been one to pass an opportunity to assist.

Despite her global acclaim, having been covered by international media, gracing international platforms and having a busy schedule, she still finds to help those in need.

According to her, “no one should suffer from lack of confidence while she is there.”

Her blog, in which she chronicles her journey living with disability and how she navigates a demanding public life is considered an inspiration by many.

The road trip with Kademaunga was a beautiful reminder that we still have women of steel and razor sharp intellect.

And I owe one of those strong women ice cream.