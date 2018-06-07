LIVE: VPs in Mashonaland West/Central

The Herald
13:27- ECONOMY AHEAD OF POLITICS: VP Mohadi says every Zimbabwean should have economic independence and development.
He reiterates that time is over for politics without economic development. He also says them as leaders are prepared to be led by the people – implying a servant leadership that does not loot resources.
13:26– VP Mohadi says before the new dispensation, the situation had become free for all in the party and the unfolding events ushered in President Mnangagwa.
13:20 – VP Mohadi says Zanu-Pf is a revolutionary party with a traceable history. He also says Zanu PF is the party that fought the revolutionary struggle and is founded on unshakable principles and it is there to serve the people.
13:15 – MASH-CENTRAL: VP Mohadi here says primary elections are over and therefore everyone should rally behind the chosen candidates and all should respect the outcome of those primary elections.
13:30 – VP Mohadi says Zanu Pf is a disciplined party that listens to its leadership. Those who lost in the primary elections should accept the results and wait for their time.