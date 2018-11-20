LATEST: Protect girl child against early marriages – First Lady

First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa addresses widows at Mkoba Teachers college in Gweru.

Tendai Rupapa

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has implored mothers to protect the girl child from early marriages urging them to utilize the recently launched women’s bank to achieve self-sustenance.

Amai Mnangagwa said this today at Mkoba Teachers’ College in Gweru during the second leg of her programme which recently kicked off

in Harare where she interfaces with widows and orphans.

“The love of material things sometimes drives mothers to marry off their underage daughters,” said Amai Mnangagwa, advising women to take advantage of the women’s bank to get loans for income generating projects.

President Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank (ZWMB) in June.

