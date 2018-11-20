JUST IN : Star line-up for peace festival

Arts Reporter

Zimbabwe`s most decorated musician Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, will lead the group of diverse artists who will give performances at the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification`s Peace and Family Festival to be held at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday (November 21).

The roster also includes Mathias Mhere, Minister Michael Mahendere, Hope Masike and Vabati Vajehova and among others.

The day long festival is centred on fostering peace among families in Zimbabwe.

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification General Coordinator Reverend George Ogurie said they are expecting 40 000 couples to attend the event.

“Peace begins in the family before it gets to a national level. The festival is meant to set up a foundation for our peace advocacy in Zimbabwe. We are an interdenominational organisation which accommodates people of different faiths, our common principle is peace and co-existence,” Rev Ogurie said.

Beyond the festival, there are also plans to continue promoting peace in Zimbabwe.

“We will also be engaging with authorities to try and incorporate the peace element in the educational curriculum. I believe that way we can prepare a peaceful world for generations to come,” Rev Ogurie said.

One of the local organisers of the event, Archbishop Johannes Ndanga said couples will also be blessed at the fete.

“We were expecting to bless 40 000 couples but it has been surpassed overwhelmingly. We need enough security to ensure people can move to their sitting places with ease. We need to have screens outside the stadium to cater for those who fail to fit in the stadium. But it will be a big day,” he said.

Archbishop Ndanga added; “This function will be dominated by people from four provinces — that is Harare, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West. But there will be two buses for each of the remaining provinces.”

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification is a global faith based organisation with roots in South Korea, the gathering is a brainchild of their Zimbabwe chapter.