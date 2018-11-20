Breaking News
JUST IN : Tongaat to develop 4000 hectares of sugar . . .project to kick off January

The Herald

Masvingo Correspondent
Lowveld sugar producer Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe has announced plans to embark on a $40 million venture to develop 4 000 hectares of virgin land into sugar cane plantations.

This is expected to boost production significantly and enable the firm to meet its installed milling capacity of 640 000 tonnes per annum.

Tongaat has been producing about 430 000 tonnes of sugar over the past few years which is below the installed capacity of its twin mills at Hippo Valley and Triangle estates in Chiredzi.

The new project is expected to cost at least $40 million.

Tongaat will soon invite bids from land clearing firms to prepare the groundwork for the venture.Work on the project is billed to start in January next year and is scheduled for completion by March 2020.

More to follow . . .

