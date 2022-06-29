Kwekwe lawyer struck off register

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

A Kwekwe-based lawyer James Magodora has been struck off for professional misconduct involving misappropriation of more than US$16 000 trust funds for his personal use.

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal chair Justice Felistas Chatukuta, in a judgment delivered today, ordered that Magodora be removed from the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) register of lawyers, after finding that he had engaged in several counts of professional misconduct.

Charges against Magodora included withholding payment of trust funds without lawful cause.

He faced two other counts for breaching the LSZ by-laws after he failed to punctually pay monies received in his trust account when they became due.