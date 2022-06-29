Women economic empowerment key to end GBV

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The economic empowerment of women is vital among a host of other measures in place to end gender-based violence among the usually vulnerable group, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has said.

Addressing a GBV knowledge sharing and learning symposium at a local hotel in Harare today, Dr Nyoni said purpose of the meeting was to have a special focus on measures that have worked on ending GBV and those that require improvement.

“We acknowledge that GBV, specifically violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations of our time. Women and girls are the main victims of GBV.

“It is also my strong belief that to effectively address violence against women, it is critical to address the root causes in particular issues of economic empowerment of women as lack of it increases women and girls’ vulnerability,” she said.

Dr Nyoni said the documentation of best practices to end GBV is critical as it will be useful in informing future programming.