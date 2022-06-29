Tarakinyu ready for Econet Victoria Falls Marathon

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos Athletics Club athlete Moses Tarakinyu is hoping to continue with his fine form when he takes part in the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon on Sunday.

The event will feature a 42.195km marathon, a half marathon, a fun run and a half marathon relay (10km x 2).

The event will be held physically for the first time in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic induced break in 2020 and 2021.

Tarakinyu won the half marathon in 2019 and will be part of the 5000 participants expected to grace the event in the resort town on Sunday.

“I will try my best to repeat what I did in 2019.

“This year I am targeting to run a personal best time in all the events I am competing in. I just want to improve each time I run.

“So I am looking forward to chasing another personal best time and I think there is going to be stiff competition at this event,” said Tarakinyu.

The 27-year-old has had an interesting season so far, winning most of the races he has participated in.

Last Sunday he won the Tanganda half marathon in Mutare, earning himself a ticket to represent Zimbabwe at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships later this year.