Kunzvi Dam 46pc complete

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Work on the construction of Kunzvi Dam, north-east of Harare is progressing well with the dam now 46 percent complete and while primarily intended to supply Harare Metropolitan, especially the higher and drier eastern areas, will also supply nearby urban settlements and be able to cope with modest irrigation and a respectable fishery.

The dam is on course for commissioning in 2026.

The US$109 million dam is the first Harare water supply reservoir that is not on the Manyame River and is on the opposite side of the metropolitan area from Morton Jaffray Water Works and Lakes Chivero and Manyame.

It will be able to serve the higher altitude areas furthest from the water works. Besides ensuring supplies for north-east and eastern Harare, Chitungwiza and Ruwa will benefit from Kunzvi Dam situated on the confluence of the Nora and Nyaguwe rivers in Goromonzi district.

A lot of the existing bulk water infrastructure that Kunzvi water will supply is already in place in eastern Harare.

In a statement, Zinwa head of corporate communications and marketing Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said besides Harare Metropolitan, the dam will also provide water to the expanding Juru Growth Point, Musami and Cross Service Centres.

“Construction of Kunzwi Dam, in Mashonaland East remains on course with the dam now 46 percent complete. Kunzvi Dam, being constructed on Nyagui River on the boundary of Goromonzi and Murehwa Districts in Mashonaland East is set to provide an alternative and long-term raw water source for the City of Harare and surrounding areas,’’ she said.

Kunzvi Dam is one of the 12 game changer dam projects that the Government is implementing through ZINWA.

The construction work started in 2021.

Mrs Munyonga indicated that the current work at the site includes core trench excavation with a total of 260 190 cubic metres having been excavated to date on the left bank and another 260 190 cubic metres excavated on the right bank.

Core material backfilling is also in progress at the site where a cumulative 630 650 cubic metres of core material have been placed on the left bank and 51 040 cubic metres placed on the right bank.

Sand blanket placing is also in progress and a cumulative total of 2 800 cubic metres have since been placed. Fill material placing is also underway at the site with a cumulative 288 120 cubic metres placed to date.

Work on the intake tower base has also commenced and a total of 11, 800 cubic metres of material has been excavated from the intake tower base foundations. At least 71 cubic metres of concrete has also been placed as part of the works on the intake tower base.

Hauling of river sand to the site has also seen a cumulative total of 13 850 cubic metres of river sand having been hauled to date.

Main dam excavation is now 60 percent complete while outlet works are 10 percent complete. Embankment placing is percent complete with the construction of site roads now 80 percent complete.

Kunzvi Dam was planned decades ago, but was continually postponed, mainly over financing and a false belief that the existing water sources were adequate. Significant progress has been recorded on the construction during the last year as the Second Republic fulfils its promises towards turning the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and in line with the National Development Strategy 1 and leaving no place behind in development.

Recently Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira said the progress to date has been commendable despite some difficulties adding that they will beat the commissioning target of 2026.

Harare residents have also praised the initiative saying it will go a long way in alleviating poverty and hunger, adding that they are grateful to have dams which will sustain the families.

Mrs Tarisai Mawurukira of Glen View indicated that the dams will provide water to the surrounding communities and create jobs.

“It is also going to provide tourism, fishing and food sufficiency if residents use the water well. People are going to benefit a lot. People will irrigate their small portions and get food for their families. The community will also benefit from good food like fish,” she said.

Mr Petros Mlambo of Warren Park 1 said the initiative will help to reduce challenges of water borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

‘’There was a burden of water cholera outbreaks because of water shortages but now we thank the Government for having an initiative which will save Harare from such disease outbreaks. We appeal if they can speed up this initiative to save the majority of people from such diseases,’’ he said.

Mrs Mary Muzanenhamo of Dzivaresekwa Extension indicated that the project will help the majority to do fishing business.

“We have victims of gender-based violence, these are the ones who rely on their husbands for survival. If you are self-employed you will not get into such troubles. These dams will help to stabilise marriages,’’ she said.

The project highlights the Government’s investment in strategic water bodies around the country. It is envisaged that construction of new water bodies will help support the switch from rain-fed agriculture and help food- insecure communities through provision of water for both irrigation and fisheries.