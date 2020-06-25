JUST IN: Zim murder suspect escapes from SA prison

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH African police are looking for a 25 year-old Zimbabwean man who escaped from a prison in Limpopo Province on Wednesday morning.

Knowledge Lucky Mashava, reportedly escaped from remand prison in the Hlanganani policing area close to Giyani. He had been remanded in custody pending trial for nine cases including murder, robberies and burglaries.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said yesterday that a manhunt for Mashava was underway.

“The suspect who is a Zimbabwean, was arrested for nine offences that he allegedly committed from June 2018 to February 2020 around Hlanganani, Giyani and Letsitele policing areas,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the escapee used an unknown object to cut open a certain portion in the cell building.”

Brig Mojapelo said anyone with information on Mashava should contact the nearest police station or Captain Marivate on 0027 82 468 8673 and the crime hotline 002686 001 10111.

He also advised members of the public against attempting to apprehend him since he was considered to be dangerous. The senior police officer said they were also investigating the criminal aspect of Mashava’s escape and conducting an internal probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Incidents of jailbreaks, especially by those awaiting trial are common in Limpopo Province. Over 30 people among them Zimbabweans have escaped from remand prison in the last 12 months.