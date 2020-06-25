JUST IN: Implosion at Zifa as lawyer is threatened with dismissal over Gift Banda case

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zifa legal advisor Chenaimoyo Gumiro was recently threatened with arbitrary dismisal by an irate Zifa executive committee member after advising Zifa that the chances of success in the ongoing disciplinary case against association vice president Gift Banda were slim.

Sources said the lawyer told his bosses that the case died a natural death at birth and pursuing it further would only lead to embarrassment.

“The candid advice apparently didn’t go down well with some executive members especially those keen to see the demise of Banda. They then threatened to dismiss Gumiro for his adverse so to say report. It seems they suspect that he is working with the Banda camp,” said an insider.

The near implosion comes ahead of tomorrow’s controversial condonation application by Zifa for the same case that was thrown out by the Appeals Committee on June 2 after Zifa failed to provide proof of payment for the appeal fees as required by Article 7.1 of their Rules and Regulations..

Zifa claim they paid the appeal fee on March 9, a day before they filed their appeal with the Stead Kachere led committee but somehow forgot to attach the proof of payment. For their defence they said the proof was with their accountant who was however affected by the national lockdown although the lockdown was pronounced on March 30.

They are still questions about the $12 000 appeal fees that Zifa allegedly paid since they is no congress resolution to increase appeal fees from $3000. Its also not clear how Zifa managed to electronically managed to transfer money from and to their account. Meanwhile, Banda’s camp said they were still waiting to be favoured with Zifa’s bank statement showing the movement of money.