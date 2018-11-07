Uncategorised

JUST IN: Zim, Guinea sign agreements

JUST IN: Zim, Guinea sign agreements ZIMBABWE and Guinea Conakry yesterday signed four agreements covering the establishment of a Joint Commission, reciprocal exemption of visas to holders of diplomatic and service passports, agreement on cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of political and diplomatic consultation between ministries of foreign affairs.

Takunda Maodza in Guinea Conakry
President Mnangagwa, who ended a two-day State visit yesterday, and his counterpart President Alpha Conde, witnessed the signing of the agreements by acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Cain Mathema.

The visit by President Mnangagwa to Guinea Conakry is the first by  Zimbabwean sitting head of State.

