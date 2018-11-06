UPDATED: Supa Mandiwanzira arrested

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

Nyanga South legislator and former Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Supa Mandiwanzira was today arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Mandiwanzira handed himself to police soon after his return from an overseas trip. He is facing two counts of criminal abuse of office as a public officer during his tenure as a Cabinet minister.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest. Mandiwanzira will spend the night at Matapi Police Station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Nyanga South Member of Parliament and former Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Cde Supa Mandiwanzira in connection with two counts of contravening section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, chapter 9:23 ‘criminal abuse of office’,” he said.

Mandiwanzira allegedly engaged Megawatt Company to do consultancy work for NetOne without going to tender, before directing NetOne to pay $5 million to the said company.

“This is in connection with audit an contract awarded to Megawatt Company without going to tender, an entity in which Cde Mandiwanzira had interests and subsequent directive by him for NetOne to pay $4 million for the service and $1 million for consultancy,” he said.

More to follow…