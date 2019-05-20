JUST IN: Robbers wreak havoc in Gweru

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

Armed robbers are wreaking havoc in Gweru and are mainly targeting cross border traders and Midlands State University (MSU) Students.

Spates of robberies, some of which are violent, have been reported in Gweru City.

The robbers are using Honda Fit vehicles that do not have registration numbers and pouncing on students near MSU campus and cross border traders travelling to South Africa at night using cross border buses. In an incident witnessed by this reporter on Thursday last week in Gweru Central Business District (CBD) near Chicken Inn along Lobengula Avenue at around 9pm, a woman travelling to South Africa lost her hand bag to robbers.

The robbers who were driving a silver Honda Fit pounced on the woman who had just bought food from Chicken Inn and snatched the bag from her before dragging her for close to 100 meters as they wrestle the bag and pushed her out off the moving vehicle. The woman sustained serious head and body injuries. The robbers sped off in movie style and left the woman for dead. Several students have lost laptops and cellphones to the robbers who usually pounce at them at night.

More to follow…