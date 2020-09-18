Breaking News
More PPE for Covid-19 fight

Donations towards Covid-19 continue to pour in as Egypt, the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the business community, ...

JUST-IN: No crisis in Zimbabwe – President

18 Sep, 2020 - 15:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Herald Reporter
President Mnangagwa has shot down claims of a prevailing crisis in the country and thanked Zimbabweans for remaining resolute in defiance of machinations by opposition elements to foment instability in the country.

The President said this in his opening remarks during the 113 Ordinary Session of Zanu PF’s Central Committee.

Central Committee members dance before the start of the 113 Ordinary Session of Zanu PF’s Central Committee

He said the so-called crisis that was being peddled by the opposition and their allies were a creation of the imaginations that was being spread through false social media narratives.

President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans not be side-tracked by such claims aimed at causing disharmony in the country but focus on the development agenda being pursued by Government.

The President also dispelled notions that Zanu PF had a strained relationship with South Africa’s ruling party ANC saying the ties remained cordial and was in constant communication with his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa.

