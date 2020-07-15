Breaking News
Reopening of schools deferred

Reopening of schools deferred

The reopening of schools for examination classes scheduled for July 28 has been deferred in light of the rising ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: New bridge to spur economic growth

15 Jul, 2020 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: New bridge to spur economic growth Picture shows the completion of Pembi River Bridge that links Mashonaland Central to the rest of the country. The bridge is a notable achievement which will have a positive impact on the accessibility of the area and enhance the safety of the road users.

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Vice President Kembo Mohadi today commissioned the US$1,8 million Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

The bridge and its road approaches were constructed between August 2017 and September 2019 and links various districts in the province as well as other areas in the country.

The old low lying single-carriage bridge was a high accident zone with 47 accidents being experienced there in the past years.

In a speech read on his behalf by VP Mohadi, President Mnangagwa said the Government was committed to providing modern infrastructure to spur economic growth as envisioned in Vision 2030.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting