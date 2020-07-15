JUST IN: New bridge to spur economic growth

Picture shows the completion of Pembi River Bridge that links Mashonaland Central to the rest of the country. The bridge is a notable achievement which will have a positive impact on the accessibility of the area and enhance the safety of the road users.

Herald Reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi today commissioned the US$1,8 million Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

The bridge and its road approaches were constructed between August 2017 and September 2019 and links various districts in the province as well as other areas in the country.

The old low lying single-carriage bridge was a high accident zone with 47 accidents being experienced there in the past years.

In a speech read on his behalf by VP Mohadi, President Mnangagwa said the Government was committed to providing modern infrastructure to spur economic growth as envisioned in Vision 2030.