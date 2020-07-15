Breaking News
Reopening of schools deferred

Reopening of schools deferred

The reopening of schools for examination classes scheduled for July 28 has been deferred in light of the rising ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta Prague

15 Jul, 2020 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta Prague

The Herald

Sports Reporter
FORMER Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu’s football romance with top Czech Republic side, Sparta Prague, has come to an end after a seven-year stint that saw him win medals.

Nhamoinesu, who was last week honoured after reaching a career milestone of 200 appearances for the club, has won four silver ware with Sparta since he joined them in 2013.

The club announced that they are parting ways with the 34-year old Zimbabwean.

“Costa Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta after seven years with the club. His contract expired and he is now free to look for a new club.

“We would like to thank him for all the good things he has done for Sparta. We honestly appreciate his great relationship with the club and our fans! He will always be a real Spartan!

“Costa, we would like to thank you for all the great years at Sparta! Good luck in your future on the pitch and also in your personal life!” said the club in a statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting