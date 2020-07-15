JUST IN: Mnkandla appointed Kwekwe Town Clerk

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe City councillors have passed a resolution to appoint Dr Lucia Mnkandla as substantive Town Clerk.

Dr Mnkandla, a long serving Chamber Secretary has been acting TC for the mining town since the retirement of Emmanuel Musara in December 2017.

Kwekwe Mayor Councilor Angeline Kasipo confirmed the development yesterday.

“As council we have recommended that Dr Mnkandla be appointed substantive Town Clerk. We made the recommendation as a council and we have since submitted our recommendation to government and we wait the outcome,” said Clr Kasipo.

She said Dr Mnkandla, who has been serving the city for more than a decade, was a tried and tested cadre who has a proven track record and has proven that she can do the job.

“Dr Mnkandla has been there with us and we have seen what she is capable of doing so we simply decided to stick to her rather than looking for someone new,” said Clr Kasipo.

She said Dr Mnkandla has managed to turn around the fortunes of the city since the time she was acting. Interviews for the post were conducted last year and this saw big names throwing their names into the ring to try and land the top post.

Law Society of Zimbabwe President who is former Kwekwe Chamber Secretary, Edward Mapara, Chitungwiza Director of Housing Mrs Hazel Sithiole and Gweru assistant Finance Director, Michael Verenga are some of the names who went through the interviews.