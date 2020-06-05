Breaking News
Parly committee against schools reopening

Parly committee against schools reopening

Schools are not ready to reopen for public examinations scheduled for the end of this month, a Parliamentary ...

JUST IN: MDC-T takes over MDC HQ

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter
THE Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC has kicked out a faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa from its Morgan Tsvangirai headquarters.

Although there was some resistance from loyalists of Mr Chamisa, whose ascendancy to the party’s presidency in 2018 was annulled by the courts recently, the MDC national chairperson Senator Morgen Komichi said they are now calling the shots from the Morgan Tsvangirai House.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have finally occupied our headquarters, Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House. During a handover and takeover definitely there is some resistance from some certain characters. We are currently carrying an audit,” said Senator Komichi.

