JUST IN: ICT-key to Vision 2030

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Government is committed to enhancing the utilisation of Information, Communication Technologies (ICTs) to ensure the attainment of Vision 2030.

This was said by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a familiarisation tour of TelOne Mazowe Earth Station yesterday.

Dr Muswere said the ministry’s vision was to ensure the exploitation of ICTs in all sectors to spur economic growth.

He said it was crucial that the Mazowe Earth Station was well equipped and maintained as it was vital in encoding, decoding and consolidating information.

“The familiarisation to by the ministry represents the commitment by Government in enhancing the utilisation of ICTs in socio-economic growth.

“The importance of the earth station and the data centre is encoding and encoding of information and data recovery site for security, data collection, storage and consolidation of information,” said Dr Muswere.

“TelOne’s strategic thrust is in line with Vision 2030 pillars and in particular the infrastructure and utilities pillar and the inclusive growth pillar. The vision of the Ministry is to ensure that there are ubiquities, connectivity and the mission is the exploitation of ICTs for socio-economic growth.”

TelOne managing director Mrs Chipo Mutasa said the parastatal had engaged Higher Education, Science and Technology Development, Innovation and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira expressing their desire to help as the country looks to launch its own satellite.

Mrs Mutasa said that discussions were already underway as to how best to go about the project.

“We actually had Minister Professor Murwira visit us when he started talking about Zimbabwe launching its own satellite.

“It resonated with us and we brought him here on a site visit and I must say that there are discussions in that area where we can say as TelOne, we have expressed our interest and would like to play a part as Zimbabwe launches its own satellite. This site may be a very strategic site for the Government of Zimbabwe and the entire nation for satellite services,” Mrs Mutasa.

Mrs Mutasa said the parastatal was driving at enabling the digitalisation of the country but infrastructure development was needed.

She added that TelOne was keen on fast-tracking the expansion of the data centre in at the earth station and stimulate expansion programmes across the organisation.