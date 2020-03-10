JUST IN: Binga man kills 5 people

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

A 20-year-old man from Binga went on a rampage and axed five people to death within a short space of time in unclear circumstances.

The accused, after killing his neighbours went on to axe down some cattle, before he was arrested by the police.

In a statement yesterday national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police are investigating the motive behind the killings.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder which occurred on March 6 in Marangane Village, Chief Simagonde in Binga where a 20-year-old man armed with an axe went to his neighbour’s homestead and torched a bedroom hut and struck dead a lone male adult therein.

“The accused went back to his homestead where he axed his 7-year-old nephew and his aunt who both died on the spot.”

He said the accused went on to attack yet another neighbour’s wife and child killing them instantly.

Asst-Comm Nyathi said the accused proceeded to a nearby cattle pen where he butchered a cow and calf.

“He was later arrested by the police and the motive behind the callous act by the accused is under investigation,” said Asst-Comm Nyathi.

Meanwhile, Ast-Comm Nyathi said police have arrested one Mike Matenda (24) of Muchena Village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane on allegations of murdering Headman Chimbwa and also in connection with four other murder cases which happened in Zvishavane.