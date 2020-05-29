JUST IN: Gokwe man poisons father for causing misfortune

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

A Gokwe man poisoned his biological father after accusing of causing misfortunes in his life.

Justine Chakauya (28) of Village 15A, Musadzi Village, Chireya in Gokwe, was arraigned before a Gokwe Magistrate facing murder charges after he poisoned his father Benias Chakauya.

Gokwe Magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame remanded him in custody to June 3 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecuting, Mr Liberty Chimwaradze told the court that Chakauya approached a traditional healer and told him that his father was causing misfortune in his life and he was hindering him from amassing wealth.

The traditional healer, the court heard, gave the accused a concoction, which he went and put into his father’s drink. Upon consuming the laced drink, the now deceased fell unconscious bleeding from the mouth and nose.

He was rushed to Gokwe Hospital where died upon admission. Chakauya was arrested and arraigned before the courts.