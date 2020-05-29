JUST IN: Manicaland records 9 Covid-19 cases in one day

Herald Reporter

Manicaland Province recorded nine confirmed Covid-19 cases yesterday, for the first time since the outbreak of the deadly disease in Zimbabwe.

The cases were noted after a combined 55 tests were conducted (35 Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 20 PCR).

Harare Province has the highest number of confirmed cases at 64, Masvingo Province 25, Matabeleland South Province 16, Bulawayo Province 15, Mashonaland East Province 6, Mashonaland West Province 6, Midlands Province 6, and Matabeleland North Province 2.

Only Mashonaland Central Province remains without confirmed cases.

Overall, Zimbabwe now has confirmed cases 149, with 117 being active, 28 recoveries and four deaths.