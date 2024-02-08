  • Today Thu, 08 Feb 2024

Julian King drops another banger

Valerie Mpundu

United States based Zimbabwean afusion contemporary singer Julian Lennon Kanombirira, famed as Julian King, has released new single Khethiwe” barely three months after topping the charts on radio with his song One by One.

Just before Valentines Day, Julian King has dedicated the song to special loved ones.

In an interview with Herald Arts, he said: “Khethiwe is an authentic African vibe and universal theme poised to draw listeners from across the globe.”

He said the song will be the perfect way to serenade a loved one, and Julian King has a gig lined up, too.

“I am getting ready for the annual event lined up for Valentine’s, which is to be hosted by Congolese and American nationals.”

