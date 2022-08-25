Inter-city train services to resume

25 Aug, 2022 - 15:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Inter-city train services to resume Minister Mhona addressing Senate today.

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe will resume inter-city travel soon following the relaxation of Covid-19 containment regulations.

This was said by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona on Thursday during Senate’s question and answer session.

The Minister also said the reintroduction of inter-city travel would also coincide with the introduction of new and modern locomotives for safe and comfortable travel of passengers.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting