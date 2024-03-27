Infrastructure for new city takes shape

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

THE building and upgrading of infrastructure around Mount Hampden, the site of a new city to the north west of Harare, is not only in preparation for Zimbabwe’s hosting of the SADC Summit in August, but is a carefully planned long-term project to create an ultra-modern capital, Cabinet has said.

Major roads linking Harare to Mt Hampden, which is already home to the new multi-million dollar Parliament Building, are being expanded at a rapid pace with the Government expressing satisfaction with the quality of work by the contractors.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Cabinet considered and adopted the update report on preparations for the summit, which was presented by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on SADC Summit preparations.

Dr Muswere said the development of infrastructure was not a bubble to be burst with the end of the summit but would be sustained beyond the gathering, giving the new city a firm launchpad. Government was confident that the new roads being built could last up to 20 years before needing extensive rehabilitation.

“Landscaping, rehabilitation and construction of access roads to the venue of the summit are ongoing,” said Dr Muswere. “The landscaping works are 58 percent complete, while the civil works are 67 percent complete. The public works department is constructing a 2,8 mega litre water tank which is expected to be completed by June 2024.

“Harare (City Council) is installing bio-digesters for managing waste-water. The municipality will also repair and upgrade traffic signals at key intersections on routes leading to the SADC summit venue and hotels to be utilised by delegates around the city, as well as ensuring that street lights are working.

“A number of selected roads from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to the city centre and the access roads leading to the main access roads to the new Parliament, are being rehabilitated.

“The nation is further informed that the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is co-ordinating provision of infrastructure to meet SADC Information Communication Technology requirements and facilitate a seamless flow of meetings and sessions during the summit,” said Dr Muswere.