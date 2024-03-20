Independence Day preparations progressing well

Dr Muswere said Cabinet considered and adopted the update report on preparations for this year’s Independence Celebrations and Children’s Party presented by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who is Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Preparations for the 2024 Independence Day celebrations and the associated Children’s Party are progressing well, with civil works underway on access roads and at the main venue at Murambinda, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said yesterday after the Cabinet meeting.

Besides the civil works at the main venue, work is being done on the three Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge, Chivhu-Nyazura, and Hwedza-Mutiweshiri roads.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet considered and adopted the update report on preparations for this year’s Independence Celebrations and Children’s Party presented by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who is Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

Road equipment had been mobilised from road authorities and the private sector to execute civil works at the main venue and on the three access roads.

“The other roadworks undertaken include the grading of the access roads, the grading of the 8km Murambinda-Marenga junction roads, and the opening of access roads to the helipad.

“A total of 22 boreholes comprising 17 wet holes have been drilled in Buhera District towards preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Children’s Party.”

Two boreholes would be drilled at interpretive centres at the former Dzapasi (Foxtrot) Assembly Point in Buhera and the Castle Camp Kopje Farm (The Butcher) in Rusape.

Tree planting is also ongoing at the school orchard and on the general plantation area of 3 hectares, raising the total of the planted trees to 8 000, said Dr Muswere.

On another note Cabinet yesterday considered and approved the memorandum on the ratification of the SADC Protocol on Industry.

In 2015, the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063) was approved and in 2018, the SADC Protocol on Industry was created to enhance implementation.

Dr Muswere said the SADC Protocol on Industry was anchored on regional cooperation in industrialisation through developing prioritised regional value chains, promoting the development of small and medium enterprises and creating joint industrial enterprises.