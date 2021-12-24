Human remains found near shops

Crime Reporter

Police in Harare have recovered human remains believed to be that of a vagrant near a shopping centre along Kirkman Road.

The remains were taken to a local hospital mortuary as investigations into the case continue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of human remains on December 20, 2021 along Kirkman Road near Devaris Shopping Centre. The remains were found lying on a well prepared ground with some bedding blankets, suggesting a dwelling place of a vagrant,” he said.

He appealed to anyone with information that might assist them with investigations to contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in Karoi are investigating a murder case in which John Makore (42) died whilst admitted at Karoi District Hospital on 20/12/21 after he was struck with a wooden log on the head by the suspect, Brian Muripo at Buffalo Downs Business Centre on 19/12/21 at midnight.

The victim, who was drinking beer with the suspect, intervened to stop a fight between the suspect’s wife and girlfriend and this did not go well with the suspect. The suspect is on the run and anyone with information that may lead to his arrest should contact any nearest Police Station.

Last week, police discovered the remains of a five-year-old girl scattered on Nyanga Mountain.

The girl had been reported missing on December 4 after being seen in the company of a 38-year-old man who has since been arrested. It is believed that some body parts were removed.

In Ngundu also human remains were recovered at Dambuguru Mountain which were hidden in a shallow grave while police in Mutoko have found a body of a decomposing man along a river.

On November 8, 2021, police in Ngundu received a report of human remains hidden at Dambuguru Mountain, Chipeta, Chivi. The remains which comprise a human skull and a few bones were in what appeared to be a shallow grave covered with some stones.

On November 6, 2021 a body of an unknown male adult was found along Nyaunga River, Charewa, Mutoko. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Meanwhile, police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ishmael Mota and Emmanuel Pagiwa who are wanted in connection with an attempted murder case which occurred on December 18 at Maranda Business Centre, Mwenezi.

The suspects stabbed two people with unknown sharp objects all over their bodies after accusing them of hiding information pertaining to the whereabouts of Dickson Ncube who allegedly stole the suspects’ goat.