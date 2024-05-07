Zanu PF Harare Province rallies for ZiG adoption

Zanu PF affiliate organisations chant slogans during an interactive meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ZANU PF Harare Province has said the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) will stimulate economic growth, create jobs and attract foreign investment due to its stability.

In a statement, deputy secretary for Information and Publicity, Zanu PF Harare Province, Cde Lancelot Chigwere said they urge people to embrace the ZiG so as to build a brighter future for the nation.

“As we continue on our journey towards economic prosperity under the Second Republic, we are proud to introduce the Zimbabwe Gold Currency (ZiG), a game-changer for our nation’s economic growth and stability,” he said.

“We urge all Zimbabwe citizens to embrace this new currency and take advantage of its numerous benefits. ZiG is backed by gold reserves, thereby ensuring a stable store of value and medium of exchange.

“This means that the value of your money is protected, and you can trust that your hard-earned savings will retain value. By using ZiG, we can stimulate economic growth, create jobs and attract foreign investment.”

Cde Chigwere said a stable currency builds confidence in the economy, encourages entrepreneurship, innovation and trade.

“With a stable currency, you can save for the future without worrying about devaluation,” Cde Chigwere said.

“ZiG facilitates international trade, thereby making it easier to conduct business with other nations. By using our own gold-backed currency, we assert our economic sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign currencies.

“We urge all Zimbabweans to embrace ZiG and be part of this exciting new chapter in our economic history. Together, let us build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our nation.”