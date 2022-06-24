Hooliganism costs DeMbare heavily

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

GIANTS Dynamos’ preparations for the resumption of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign suffered a setback yesterday after they were hit with a fine and lost points for the abandoned game against Highlanders last month.

DeMbare were fined US$7 500 for the mayhem caused by their fans at Barbourfields in the highly-charged encounter against Bosso on May 15.

The PSL Disciplinary Committee also ruled that the Harare giants forfeited the match on a 0-3 scoreline, while Highlanders were fined US$5 000 for the role played by the home fans in contributing to the disruptions.

“Dynamos FC have been found guilty of breaching PSL Rules and Regulations and fined a sum of US$7 500 together with the costs of the hearing, all of which shall be paid within fifteen days of receipt of the judgment.

“In addition, the match has been awarded to Highlanders FC on a three nil score line” said the PSL.

“Highlanders FC were also found guilty and fined US$5 000. The fine together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid within fifteen days of receiving the judgment.”

Dynamos remained third on the log standings after the ruling. The forfeiture of the match however, impacted negatively on their goal difference.

DeMbare had conceded only six times in 16 outings, before the judgement.

They look to return to action tomorrow with a tricky tie against Yadah.

Their coach Tonderai Ndiraya is today expected to receive back two of his key players Shadreck Nyahwa and the club’s top goal scorer Emmanuel Paga after a two-week trial stint in Tanzania.

“I think our preparations have been going very well but of course we were a bit disturbed because of the absence of two of our players, Shadreck Nyahwa and Emmanuel Paga, who had to go for trials in Tanzania.

“So we prepared without those two key players but of course we had to soldier on with the players that we have. We’ve got a good squad, very competitive and it’s those that we prepared. Hopefully they can give us the result that we want on Saturday,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos are coming from a big win against CAPS United in their last game before the mid-season break. Ndiraya is concerned about the potential disruption of their momentum.

“It’s been a two-week break and it has really broken the rhythm that we thought we were going to have after a win in the Harare Derby.

“But we have no control over those things. We all knew that the break was coming so there’s no excuse.

“But on a positive side it has given the players the recovery that they needed going into the last 17 games of the season.

“So it’s been a very good break. We came back last week and I’m really glad and happy with the fitness levels that the team has got.

“We expect a very competitive match against Yadah but it’s a match we really want to do well, we want to start from where we left off before the break, so yeah it’s an important match for us.”

Dynamos are also set to welcome back teenage winger Bill Antonio who missed the last two assignments because of the red card he picked in the game against Highlanders.

Antonio has been one of the Glamour Boys’ stand out performers in the first half of the season, contributing three goals and an assist.

“Bill has been very key for us; he has been a very key member of the team. He has been involved in most of the goals that we’ve scored in the past 17 games so his coming back is a huge boost for the team.

“It gives us another different dimension to our play so we are happy that he is back after serving a two-match suspension and hopefully he will pick up from where he left off,” said Ndiraya.

“He is a young boy and, in his first season, it’s unfortunate that he had to serve the suspension the way he did. We have been working with psychologically and to make sure he was not damaged by what transpired.

“Hopefully he’s got a very strong mentality to pick himself up and continue to do what he was doing before he got suspended.

“We believe in him and his abilities. Hopefully he can come back and do what he does best.

“He was looking sharp in training and hopefully if he carries that into the game then we know that we will be good to go as a team,” said Ndiraya.