Heroes gala lives up to its billing

Blessings Chidakwa and Lovemore Kadzura

Arts Reporters

August is a special month for Zimbabwe — one for honouring the gallant sons and daughters of the nation who fought hard to bring independence.

The Heroes Day commemorations are celebrated in many ways, but this year the Government dedicated a musical gala to be one such ways of honouring all the declared and undeclared fallen heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle.

The best way to honour them is not just to remember them, but to continue their struggle, to live by the principles they fought for, and to tirelessly work towards the Zimbabwe they envisioned.

The Heroes gala was also held to honour one of the country’s most eminent sons and national hero who hailed from Manicaland province, the chairman of ZANU, Cde Herbert Wiltshire Pfumandini Chitepo. He died during the war and was reburied at the National Shrine,.

The Heroes Gala in Rusape was definitely befitting as Makoni District was one of the areas that bore the brunt of colonial brutality due to the high presence of white commercial farmers in the area.

The Rhodesian Forces turned Castle Base Kop in Rusape into a torture camp where hundreds of innocent civilians, including women and children, were raped, tortured, killed and buried in shallow graves.

On Wednesday night, Rusape reverberated to song and dance as several artistes put up scintillating performances at a packed Vengere Stadium in commemoration of the heroes and heroines.

For Rusape, this was one of the biggest crowd puller ever as thousands thronged the stadium heeding the Government’s call to come in their numbers to honour living and departed heroes and heroines.

For some, it was double joy as they were coming from the revolutionary party, Zanu PF’s Presidential Star Rally that was held at Handina Secondary School in Makoni South in the afternoon.

Not even the chilly night could deter revellers of all ages from thronging the stadium.

Top officials including Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, also graced the event.

The artistes were in top form as they kept revellers on their toes the whole night, belting one tune after another.

The wide selection of artistes from different genres such as gospel, traditional, sungura and dancehall was a masterstroke as everyone was catered for.

Gospel artistes Agatha Murudzwa-Ndemera and Mai Respina Patai uplifted the revellers’ spirits with their tunes which also perfectly fused with other genres.

Most sought after disk jockey, DJ Fantan of ChillSpot Records, lightened up the stadium minutes before midnight with his perfect selection of sing along songs.

Zimbabwe’s acclaimed queen of dance, Sandra Ndebele, was something else with her usual energetic dances.

The whole stadium had their eyes glued on her flawless dances as she and her dancers effortlessly gyrated on the stage.

It was a moment to cherish as she left fans demanding more.

Iyasa is another group that also reminded the nation that the body can indeed shake to levels it wants.

However, the night nearly belonged to Zimdancehall star, Enzo Ishall, who put up a one man top drawer performance.

He connected well with the fans, be it youngsters, elderly and even mothers with babies on their backs who could not control themselves than to just dance.

Every song Enzo played, the crowd sang along. When his time was up, the whole stadium erupted shouting his name for some minutes calling for added time.

Presenters had to calm the excited crowd by promising to bring him back on stage.

Chief Hwenje, like has become the norm wherever he goes, did very well with his revolutionary songs which were well received by the legion of revellers who sang along.

Tambaoga, who rose to fame during the land reform programme era, put up a spirited performance with his traditional music and connected well with the crowd.

His expert fusion of mbira, marimba, ngoma, hosho and guitars produced melodious sound.

DT Bio Mudimba, the Kujata Jata hitmaker, left no room for chances as he delivered a scintillating perfomance.

Not to be outdone were dendera maestro Sulumani Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo and veteran singer Leonard Zhakata who was playing in his home turf and proved that he is still a force to reckon with.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who addressed guests in a short speech around midnight, said it was humbling that Zimbabweans were coming in numbers to honour their own.

“We celebrate this important day of our heroes and heroines of this country as to know and define our identity. This then reminds us that Nyika inovakwa, nekutongwa, nekunamatirwa nevene vayo,” she said.

“As for the youths, have deep thoughts that you are the generation of tomorrow and should jealously safeguard your country.”

The whole show was well organised and fans behaved well.

It was indeed a night to remember for Rusape and the nation.