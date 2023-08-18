Zanu PF warns opposition against grandstanding

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa (left) addresses journalists at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday, flanked by acting Director for Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Joseph Madzimure Zimpapers Elections Desk

OPPOSITION political parties should not seek sympathy from foreign election observers by making unsubstantiated claims to discredit operations of State institutions during the elections period, the ruling Zanu PF party has said.

This comes after MDC-T and CCC went on campaign to spread false information about the operations of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and other public entities.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the sanctity of Zimbabwean institutions had to be respected.

“There seems to be a reckless assault on Zimbabwe’s electoral process by the opposition. To have CCC and MDC-T launching an unrestrained assault on State institutions and constitutionalism is wrong and irresponsible.

“ZEC is trying to do its best and to the observers I say don’t be a complaints bureau for the opposition.

“Why do they trundle ZEC all the way to the courts about the voter’s roll when they can simply enquire over the phone? For a fact, there are more phones than people in Zimbabwe. We appeal to the CCC to act in a responsible manner to respect State institutions in Zimbabwe,” said Cde Mutsvangwa. He appealed to the opposition parties’ public relations departments establish good rapporteur with State institutions and law enforcement agencies so that all their concerns would be attended to.

“But CCC doesn’t want that. It wants to attack ZRP willy-nilly. They delayed doing things within the stipulated times to be in confrontation with law enforcement agents.

“Zanu PF had primaries elections but CCC left it until the last minute to deal with perceived internal rivals and later blamed ZEC,” he said.

“Only (CCC spokesperson Fadzai) Mahere and a few have become the party from a once respected MDC led by Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. If you were not mobilising people to vote for you over the past five years, there’s no miracle in democracy,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Zanu PF targeting not less than six million votes for the party and President Mnangagwa.

The urban voters who used to support the opposition have shifted their allegiance to the ruling party in appreciation of the good works being done by President Mnangagwa.

“That’s why we are not doing a manifesto. Our works speak volumes about us,” said Cde Mutsvangwa adding that violence was not in the DNA of Zanu PF.

“We condemn violence which led to the death of one person in Glen View. Criminals are criminals and they should never be attached to a certain political party but should be dealt with accordingly.

“We therefore thank the ZRP for carrying its work diligently in bringing the perpetrators to book.”

“CCC had no money to sell its programmes as funding had dried up and they were choosing to attack the national broadcaster ZBC, ZEC and other state institutions unjustifiably.

He blamed the CCC for failing to attract investment in the country despite controlling urban councils for two decades.

“They blame ZBC for lack of coverage. What have they done that deserves coverage? These accusations against broadcasting houses is unwarranted.

“If they want, they can be covered for failing to collect garbage. Those are the things they want us to cover when steel and lithium plants are being opened. ZBC covers that because there’s something to talk about,” he said.

He said the United States of America which used to side with the opposition political parties in Zimbabwe had finally preferred to be neutral due to re-engagement and engagement policy initiated by the Second Republic.

“We are also happy with America that they have come to Zanu PF offices. We want that gladness to become a sobering reminder to CCC that they need to introspect and become real Zimbabweans,” he said.

He dismissed as unfounded, claims by some organisations such as former Liberian President Ellen Sirleaf Johnson’s Presidential Centre for Women and Development that there was violence in the country.

“Our independence was won in 1980 once and for all.

We are Zimbabweans in our own right. We are happy about observers coming from all over the world to engage Zimbabwe genuinely.”